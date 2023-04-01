(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Penelec has announced they are taking steps to prepare for severe weather forecasted for this weekend that is expected to be similar to last week’s storms.

After severe weather that included heavy rain, hail and strong winds caused over 450,000 Penelec customers to lose power last weekend, Penelec said they are going to pre-stage crews and have extra crews on hand to assist with potential outages this weekend.

While storms forecasted for Saturday aren’t expected to carry the same severity, it still expected to have an impact on customers in the western Pennsylvania and Ohio areas.

“With another round of strong wind gusts that could bring trees and branches down on our lines and equipment, we have crews standing by to address potential damage,” said Sam Belcher, senior vice president of FirstEnergy and president of FirstEnergy Utilities in a release.

In the release, Penelec also gave the following tips for customers to prepare and stay safe in the event of an outage:

Keep electronic devices such as cell phones, laptops and tablets fully charged.

Have a car charger on-hand to charge mobile devices if your power is out. If you have a smart phone, this will ensure you have access to online information sources.

Keep a flashlight, portable radio and extra batteries handy in the event of a power outage. Tune to a local station for current storm information.

Use care when burning candles; open flames are a dangerous fire hazard.

Do not use gas stoves, kerosene heaters or other open-flame heat sources to prevent deadly carbon monoxide gas from building up in your home.

If you have a water well and pump, keep an emergency supply of bottled water and/or fill your bathtub with fresh water.

Stock an emergency supply of convenience foods that do not require cooking.

Consider having a hard-wired phone available to report an outage or emergency. A plain, hard-wired phone can operate on power delivered through the phone line.

Any customers that experience an outage or see any downed lines can report them by texting OUT to LIGHTS (544487), calling 1-888-LIGHTS (4487)or on the FirstEnergy website.