Penelec crews are investigating following an apparent underground explosion in downtown Erie Saturday night.

When first responders arrived on the scene, located along West 9th Street, between Peach and State Streets, they found smoke coming from a manhole.

Penelec officials told us that there was in fact an issue and a crew will be sent out Monday to investigate and assess damages and a cause.

They said the problem is contained and there was never any kind of power outage in the area.