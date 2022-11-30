Strong, gusty winds combined with snow is making visibility difficult at times tonight. Powerful wind gusts are also causing problems for homeowners and Penelec.

No one can control the weather, but Penelec has taken measures ahead of the severe weather season that should help them adapt to power outages faster.

Winds reached 50 mph in the City of Erie on Wednesday. Those gusts were reported in several parts of the county.

Those winds are also to blame for hundreds of power outages. Penelec crews are doing their best to restore power as quickly as possible.

“When we’re using bucket trucks, we can’t go in the air when you’re gusting over 40 miles per hour, that’s a safety standard. It’s even a little bit less than that if you’re using the truck to haul transformers up or handle materials,” said Todd Meyers, senior communications representative.

When we spoke with Meyers on Wednesday afternoon, he said that roughly 1,500 customers were out of service, most of them coming from Corry.

Restoring power is always a dynamic situation. When one problem is fixed, two more might pop up. However, Meyers says they do their best to prepare today for weather that comes tomorrow with the real work coming months before the season begins.

“In Penelec’s case, about 4,000 plus miles will be trimmed along this year, and that’s about 20 percent of the lines we have out there. We hit them once about every five years and that keeps the growth away from the lines,” said Meyers.

This, in turn, helps improve response time and reduce outages, allowing for convenient access to power lines while removing dangerous trees.

Meyers added that they’re constantly checking equipment to make sure that components are stable and functioning properly.

“That damage may be miles away to a line that’s feeding a sub-station. Then that sub-station is out, the circuits that are emanating from that sub-station, the might be the one your on. That might be the problem, but it could be miles away. People just need to exercise a little bit of patience,” said Meyers.

Meyers added that in the case of an extended outage during the winter, make sure you have fresh water and meals prepared that do not require electricity.

FirstEnergy reports there are numerous minor power outages around Erie County. View the power outage map here to see if your area is affected. At this time, Millcreek is reporting the most with around 200 outages.