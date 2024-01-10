Erie, Pa (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Penelec is providing an update on the most recent power outages caused by the extreme wind gusts we saw on Tuesday.

According to a Penelec spokesman, the Erie region was the hardest hit area in the state. At the peak, there were 50,000 outages state-wide and Erie made up half of those with 25,000 outages.

Since then, that number has been cut in half to 12,000 without power in the region.

Access issues and wind gusts have been hampering efforts to safely service the downed wires.

The spokesperson told us that they do expect power to return to the region within the next few days.

If your power is still out, you are urged to contact Penelec at 888-LIGHTSS (888-544-4877.)

They also want to remind you that if you find a downed wire, always treat it as if it is a live wire. Maintain 30 feet away from the wire and do not attempt to move the wire, either call Penelec or 911.