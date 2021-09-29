Penelec to briefly interrupt power early Thursday morning while repairing area affected by 10th and State Street fire

Penelec is planning to briefly interrupt power to the downtown Erie network from 2:00 a.m. until 2:20 a.m. Thursday, according to a statement sent Thursday night.

The outage is necessary to isolate damaged electrical cables from the network as well as establish safe work clearances for its network electricians needed to make repairs in the vault of 10th and State Streets.

According to Penelec, the work is needed to repair the damage to the network and will continue on until the work is finished. The outage will affect same areas and customers as Tuesday night outage.

In the statement, Penelec scheduled the early morning outage so it would create as little disruption as possible for businesses along downtown Erie.

