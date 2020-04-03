Around 12:45 this morning crews were called out to an accident involving a pickup truck that had crashed into a telephone pole. The accident caused some downed wires causing Penelec crews to have to shut the power off in the area while they made repairs. According to Erie police, the driver says a large dog riding in the back seat of the truck jumped into the front seat, causing him to loose control of the vehicle.
A nearby neighbor compared the sound of the crash to a lighting strike. Despite a lot of damage, no injuries were reported.
PENELEC working to repair pole damaged in overnight crash
Around 12:45 this morning crews were called out to an accident involving a pickup truck that had crashed into a telephone pole. The accident caused some downed wires causing Penelec crews to have to shut the power off in the area while they made repairs. According to Erie police, the driver says a large dog riding in the back seat of the truck jumped into the front seat, causing him to loose control of the vehicle.