Penn Ohio Model A Ford Cars hosts poker run with antique cars

A local chapter for Penn Ohio Model A Ford Cars hosted their poker run for locals to take their antique car for a ride.

Over 80 people took part in this semi annual event at Lake Erie Community Park this morning.

About 35 cars went on a ride through the area while getting cards at each checkpoint to try and get the best hand at the end to win a monetary prize.

The president of the Erie chapter said that it is fun to get these cars on the road for people to see.

“This is something that is really fun and we go back to old times, picnic baskets, that sort of thing. We drive our cars on secondary roads and we do the speed limit always, but we do not go on the interstate. It’s too fast for us,” said Jerry Balczon, President of the Erie Penn Ohio Model A Ford Car.

Balczon said that most of the cars are in original condition and have a four cylinder 40 horse power motor.

