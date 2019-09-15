Penn Shore Winery and Vineyards host 50th anniversary celebration

Penn Shore Winery and Vineyards hosted its fifty year anniversary celebration to thank the community for their continued support of Pennsylvania’s oldest winery.

The winery gave out commemorative wine glasses to the first 200 people that came through the doors. Attendees also had the chance to enjoy live music at the summer concert and food vendors. It all took place at the winery at North East.

“We have the Rift Riders out back, we have Dickey’s Barbecue, we partner with Project Love, so if you bring in a toy, then you get seven samples for free.” said Jenny Sholtis, marketing manager.

The current owners purchased the winery fifteen years ago.