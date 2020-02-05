Penn State and James Franklin still working through contract extension

Coach James Franklin said Wednesday that he has not officially signed his contract extension.

Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour had said in December, the university hoped to release the details of Franklin’s contract, but those details have not released yet.

Coach Franklin said Wednesday that the process is not necessarily delayed, but both sides are finalizing the language within the contract.

He said there has been a verbal agreement for the new deal. Penn State announced a contract extension through 2025 for Franklin in early December.

He said he hopes to sign the dotted line “soon.” Watch the video to hear from Franklin.