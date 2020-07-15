Penn State athletics still has no positive COVID-19 cases

The first round of Penn State athletes started returning to campus on June 8 and the University started testing them for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, July 15, Penn State released its second round of COVID-19 test results. According to a media release, Penn State has administered 178 tests and has had zero positives. This does not include 31 pending test results.

Penn State Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour announced on July 1 the athletic department will release its test results every two weeks. The first round of results yielded no positives out of 102 tests.

Barbour said the school plans on testing athletes when they return to campus and if they show symptoms after returning.

On June 8, the first round of Penn State athletes allowed to return to campus included 75 football players. The second round included more football players as well as the men’s and women’s basketball teams on June 22. The third round included men’s soccer, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball on June 29.