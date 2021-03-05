Penn State baseball opens season with win at NFL stadium

MINNEAPOLIS (WTAJ) – Penn State baseball kicked off the season with a win in an unusual venue.

Penn State defeated Northwestern at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis – the usual home to the Minnesota Vikings. The Nittany Lions beat the Wildcats 6-3.

Josh Spiegel went 3-4 with two home runs and two RBI on the day. Pitchers Bailey Dees and Tyler Shingledecker combined for 14 strikeouts on the day.

The two teams will play again Saturday with a doubleheader. The first game starts at 10 a.m. E.T. as part of a four-game series.