STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State put up plenty of runs in its first home game of the season.

The only problem is Maryland put up plenty of runs – plus a few more.

Maryland defeated Penn State baseball 19-10 in a marathon game at Medlar Field Saturday afternoon. It had been 672 games since Penn State had been able to play a home game.

