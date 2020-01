Penn State basketball has won three games in a row and the NCAA Tournament potential continues to rise.

Penn State beat down Indiana Wednesday night 64-49.

Senior forward Lamar Stevens moved to third all-time on Penn State’s scoring leaders with 1,994 career points. He finished with a game-high 17 points and nine rebounds. Stevens also now has more than 700 rebounds in his Penn State career.

Curtis Jones Jr. also added 12 points off the bench as well.

Watch the video above for more.