Penn State Behrend announces final construction plans for new fitness & rec center

Penn State Behrend has announced the final construction plans for a brand new fitness and recreation center to replace Erie Hall.

The Board of Trustees approved a budget of $28.2 million. About 40 percent of the funding will come from the student initiated fee.

The building will be equipped with new fitness, wellness and recreation spaces, as well as, a counseling center.

It will be a dedicated space to serve the college’s NCAA Division III teams, along with expanding wellness programs.

