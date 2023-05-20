(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– This week, one local university announced they are continuing to honor the legacy of a former student with a new scholarship endowment.

On Thursday Penn State Behrend announced a new $50,000 scholarship endowment in honor of Colten Brown who passed away in January, 2021 after a battle with COVID-19. He was 24 and was the youngest person at to have died from COVID in Erie County at the time.

According to the university’s website, funding for the endowment comes from the memorial golf scramble organized by Colten’s parents who hope to make the outing an annual tradition.

Known on campus as “Mr. Penn State Behrend,” Brown was beloved by many and incredibly involved in campus life including Greek life, competitive cheer, working at the school’s Club Hub and was part of the Concert Committee.

The Associate Director of Student Leadership and Involvement says that the endowment will expand Brown’s legacy which already includes a “buddy bench” near the school’s Kochel Center and a “Mr. Penn State Behrend” award that recognizes students who embody Brown’s high level of engagement on campus.

“We are immensely grateful for every contribution to the Colten Brown Memorial Scholarship, and for the continued engagement of the Brown family,” said Lindsey Hopkins Hall, associate director of Student Leadership and Involvement.

Hopkins Hall also said that more opportunities to share Brown’s story with future students and inspire them to live the way he did.

For more information on the scholarship endowment, including this year’s memorial golf scramble is set for June 10, check out the Colten D. Brown Memorial Scholarship website.