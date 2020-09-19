Penn State Behrend announces the official opening of the Wintergreen Gorge Trail

Penn State Behrend recently announced the official opening of the Wintergreen Gorge Trail.

The new system boasts a more accessible group of trails with many being compliant with the Americans with Disability Act.

Among the highlights are access to Four Mile Creek, a loop that offers seating areas and signage with information about the area.

Penn State Behrend’s sustainability co-coordinator spoke about the project.

“We took time and effort. We pulled together with the partners, the finances to be able to take care of this space for future generations,” said Sherri Mason, Sustainability Coordinator.

Mason also pointed out that while the trail is mainly designed for hiking, bicycles are welcome as well.