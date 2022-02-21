Penn State Behrend announces total raised for THON

The world’s largest student run philanthropy returned to in person to raise money for kids and families impacted by cancer.

THON, the 46 hour long dance off at Penn State Behrend, raised $37,000 over the weekend.

Multiple Behrend students took part in the yearly tradition at University Park.

At State College, THON raised a record breaking $13.7 million.

The money goes towards research to help fight childhood cancer.