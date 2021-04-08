Penn State Behrend begins $6.6 million renovation project on Federal House

The oldest brick building in Harborcreek Township is getting a $6.6 million upgrade.

Construction began in January at Penn State Behrend’s Federal House.

The 11,000 square foot upgrade will create a new home for the school’s CORE program.

CORE provides community programs to more than 3,000 youth across the region each year.

“There is a heritage perspective of this, but there is also an impact of this in terms of how we give back to the community by improving and evaluating programs that benefit our youth.” said Ken Miller, Senior Director of Administration and Student Affairs.

The upgrade will add classrooms, meeting rooms and a 100 person event space. Construction is expected to wrap up in December of this year.