One local college is maximizing their efforts to extend the growing season in Erie.

Penn State Behrend is building a type of greenhouse called a high tunnel that will allow the growing season to continue in the fall and winter.

The high tunnel will have a single layer cover that will be removed during the warmer months and applied once the temperature begins dropping, to protect the plants.

The purpose of the project is to show that a lawn is able to be converted into garden space from any state.

Organizers shared how the project will benefit the Penn State Behrend community.

“There’s so many great professors on campus, faculty and also staff members who are interested in gardening on campus. We see this as an opportunity for there to be research programs, more hands-on work, and just really anyone can engage with this,” said Katie Chriest, Coordinator of Sustainable Food Systems for Penn State Behrend.

The college is excited to see how far they can extend the growing season.