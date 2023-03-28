Penn State Behrend students and faculty are celebrating the new Erie Hall building.

Penn State Behrend hosted a dedication ceremony Tuesday morning for the $28 million Erie Hall building.

Several tours took place Tuesday morning.

The facility includes a three-court gymnasium, yoga rooms, and a free-weights area. There is also now a dedicated space for several of Behrend’s sports teams.

Representatives say the building sees on average more than 4,000 people every week.

“The project itself has been really an exciting opportunity to reinvent a facility on campus and compliment our existing facilities like the Junker Center. So we’re not trying to replace something, we’re really trying to invent something that furthers our student’s needs and gives them a facility to recreate and get together,” said Ken Miller, senior director, Penn State Behrend.

Behrend students contributed more than $10 million for the new Erie Hall. The facility is three times the size of the original building.