Penn State Behrend entertains listeners with Rhythm of Life series

A unique combination of music from Portugal and Peru entertained listeners at Penn State Behrend on Wednesday.

These are the stylings of pianist Renato Diz and vocalist Maria Quintanilla. Their project of original music is called “I Will Play your Soul”

Members of the audience built original pieces from pen and paper and then the musicians use those works to come up with original songs.

“The audience actually composes the show. So, they are given paper and pen and they are invited to write or draw or do an origami with the paper and then put in front of us. That’s our score to perform.” said Renato Diz.

The two say they are amazed by the original pieces that come from the artistic suggestions of the audience.

