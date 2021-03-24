Penn State Behrend featuring virtual gender conference on women’s health, maternity and food insecurity

Penn State Behrend is featuring a gender conference about women’s health, maternity, and food insecurity.

There will be several speakers from across the country discussing about consent.

The speakers will focus on the everyday actions that can increase an individual’s safety. This is a Zoom discussion that will be going on for two days.

“It started in 2007 as a way for people across Penn State Behrend to talk about the ways that gender matters in all different areas.” said Molly Monahan Lang.

The event is going on Wednesday and Thursday from 9:15