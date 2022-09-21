One local university is looking to get students a head start in the workforce.

On Wednesday, Sept. 21, Penn State Behrend held its fall career and internship fair featuring recruiters from more than 160 companies. Students were able to speak with them about open positions and internships.

The fair is open to all students currently enrolled at any Erie County college or university.

“We are back to pre-pandemic employer numbers. We have 162 employers here today, and we have already doubled the student registration that we had in the entire spring career fair,” said Lauri Enterine, Penn State Behrend.

According to the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE), the need for new employees is 30% higher than in 2021.