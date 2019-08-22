Penn State Behrend holds move in day

Penn State Behrend move in day is taking place today.

Today, Penn State Behrend is welcoming new students into the Penn State family.

Nearly 2,000 students brought their belongings to the campus. Waiting for the newcomers were more than 100 upper division students.

“We get to bring in a whole new class of students to the Behrend family. All of the students, volunteers, faculty, and staff are excited to bring another class to Penn State,” said Kris Motta Torok, Director, Student Leadership.

Penn State Behrend starts their semesters this upcoming Monday.