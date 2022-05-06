Nearly 700 Penn State Behrend walked across the stage and received their hard-earned diplomas.

Penn State Behrend held its spring commencement on May 6 at the Erie Insurance Arena.

The commence also honored the college’s 2020 graduates, whose commencement events were virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chancellor Ralph Ford said commence is the most anticipated event of the year.

“Today is a really important day because it’s our spring commencement. It’s the first normal commencement we’ve had since the start of the pandemic, it’s really special. Not only are we honoring our 2022 graduates, a great number of our 2020 graduates are back here as well,” said Dr. Ralph Ford, Penn State Behrend Chancellor.

Penn State Behrend Professor of Psychology Charisse Nixon delivered the commencement address.