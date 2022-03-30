Students and staff at a local college came together in hopes of sparking change.

A world-wide teach-in on climate change justice took place at Penn State Behrend on March 30.

The global event, which spanned over 50 countries, focused on broadening the discussion around climate change, and included ways that people could help reduce stress on the planet.

Organizers said that several disciplines across campus play a role in this issue and there’s something everyone can do.

“Climate change is occurring globally. It really requires global actions, global conversations, it needs all of us kind of thinking about this and being part of the change,” said Sherri Mason, Director of Sustainability for Penn State Behrend.

This is the inaugural year for the world-wide teach in at Behrend. Organizers are hoping to make this an annual event on campus.