Penn State Behrend holds virtual graduation

Penn State Behrend held their graduation this afternoon, and it looked a little different than what it normally was.

Over 600 Penn State Behrend students received their undergraduate and graduate degrees today.

The commencement program was held virtually due to the COVID-19 crisis and the continuing restrictions for public gatherings. A university wide livestream began at 2 p.m. today.

Chancellor Ralph Ford recorded a greeting to the class of 2020 and said that he was glad that the Penn State community could come together in some capacity.

“The idea that the university came together a lot of work went behind the scenes to make it happen, but yeah there will be that great sense of we are Penn State that will be very apparent today,” said Ford.

The chancellor added that Penn State Behrend is planning on having a face to face celebration.

Though the exact date has not been selected, the university feels that it is important to meet students and parents who wish to come back to campus for a graduation gathering at the earliest this summer.