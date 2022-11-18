Students from 25 local high schools are spending the day at Penn State Behrend for “Women in Engineering Day.”

High school students from Erie, Crawford and Warren counties participated in the “Women in Engineering” program on Friday.

The annual event is held at Penn State Behrend, and encourages young students to think about a career in engineering.

In a series of workshops, students design and build lava lamps and marble machines.

The director of youth education outreach says these hands-on activities introduce students to basic engineering principles.

“This program was designed to do hands-on workshops to get them interested in engineering, and then the workshops are all led by practicing women engineers from different companies in the region. So it gives them a little bit of mentorship and it just opens their eyes to what the possibilities are,” said Melanie Ford, director youth education outreach, Penn State Behrend.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The engineers leading the workshops are Penn State Behrend graduates who now work in the field.