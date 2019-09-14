Penn State Behrend hosting second annual electric vehicle car show

People from Pennsylvania, Ohio and New York gathered for the second annual electric vehicle car show at Penn State Behrend.

Over 20 electric vehicles were present at today’s event. The show gives people the opportunity to learn about electrical vehicles and the importance of “going green” in order to maintain our environment. The event also showcased how the vehicles work and charge.

Some of the cars featured today included Teslas, Volts, Audis and Toyota Clarity’s.

“It’s a good opportunity to learn about what’s coming up in the near future when the majority of vehicles become electric.” said Rick Proctor, city captain of the electric car show. “It gives you an idea of how a lot cheaper it is to run. “

Attendees also had the opportunity to take electric vehicles for test drives.