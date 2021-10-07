Penn State Behrend hosts annual job fair for recruiters

Students from one local university have the chance to meet with employers across the nation Thursday afternoon. Penn State Behrend hosting their annual job fair.

Each semester, Penn State Behrend hosts a career fair.

After more than a year of virtual fairs, the school returned to hosting the event in person. The Director of Career Services says it gives students the chance to network and talk about job opportunities.

“It’s just a different type of feel, students are able to make eye contact, shake hands and actually receive business cards from employers,” said Kyle Danzey, Director of Career Services at Penn State Behrend. “It’s a great opportunity for the students to, kind of, practice those skills that they may not have been using during the whole pandemic.”

The Career Services Director says about 100 recruiters attended the career fair.

