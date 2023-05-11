Hundreds of “engineers of the future” were having fun at one local university.

Over 200 students from 35 area schools were at Penn State Behrend for their annual “Math Options Career Day.”

The 7th and 8th graders participated in hands-on STEM-learning workshops. This included, bridge design, rollercoaster physics and bungee-jump Barbies.

The workshops were taught by Behrend faculty members and volunteers from local companies.

“What we want to do is to get them to explore the careers that are available to them, and encourage them to take math and science courses when they get to high school. We know that its important that can take as many courses as they can because it provides more opportunities after high school with careers and things that they want to do,” said Melanie Ford, director of Youth Education Outreach.

There were volunteers from several local businesses including Wabtec, Parker Lord and Erie Insurance.