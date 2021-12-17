Penn State Behrend hosts Fall Commencement Ceremony

Friday night marks an end and a beginning for hundreds of students at Penn State Behrend.

The school’s Fall Commencement ceremony took place at the Junker Center.

222 undergraduate and graduate degrees were awarded to Behrend’s newest alumni.

Now that they’ve turned the tassels, these grads may be looking forward. Tonight also provides an opportunity to look back.

A lot of us grew up on this campus together and able to experience a lot of things. COVID took away from that a little bit. Being able to be back and seeing the place we love for the last four, five, however many years we spent here is a blessing.” said James Goodsel, Graduate at Penn State Behrend.

According to the school, Behrend has about 40,000 alumni.