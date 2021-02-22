Penn State Behrend hosts Holocaust speaker series

A series of lectures to help younger generations understand the Holocaust kicks off tonight.

A survey done by the conference on Jewish material claims shows more than 15% on millenials and generation Z believes Jews caused the Holocaust.

The Holocaust Speaker Series, hosted by Penn State Behrend, is intended to give people more of an in depth, fact based, understanding of the history of the Holocaust and the genocide that happened during World War II.

Part two of the series will take place virtually on March 8th.