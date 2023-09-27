Students at local universities learned about career opportunities with local and national employers.

At Erie Hall on Penn State Behrend’s campus, hundreds of students networked and prepared for their future. Recruiters from more than 100 companies attended the career fair.

The program was open to students at any college in Erie County. One career services representative said this is the largest career fair in the region.

“This is such an important event for students at any level because it’s a way for students to start practicing networking skills and learning that it’s just a conversation, and it’s really important for them to be able to understand what the companies are doing. The companies are here to build relationships. So, this is a really great start and doing that,” said Lauri Enterline, the associate director of career services at Penn State Behrend.

Several companies will return to campus on Thursday and Friday to conduct interviews with candidates.