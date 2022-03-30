Wednesday, 30 faculty members and alumni from Penn State Behrend will participate in a “Teach In” on Climate and Social Justice starting at 5:30 p.m. Participants will meet at McGarvey Commons inside the Reed Union Building on campus.

They will be looking at ways to balance the fight against climate change and how to balance social justice in a college setting.

The program originated from Bard College in New York State, jump starting the conversation of climate-related issues through other disciplines like sustainable engineering rather than psychology and global studies.

“Climate change is not just a problem for scientists,” said Sherri “Sam” Mason, the director of sustainability at Penn State Behrend and the local coordinator for the event, which is being staged in 50 countries. “We’re all facing this problem, and we can all be part of the solution.”

The free event will begin with a session at 5:30 p.m. that will feature a video produced by Greta Thunberg, a Swedish activist who has played a huge role in challenging world leaders to take action on climate change.

Come 6:00 p.m., participants can attend one of three 50 minute discussions talking about climate science, climate justice and food systems.

At 7:00 p.m., discussions will explore energy solutions, global perspective and effective communication strategies.

The Teach In is designed to foster conversations that will continue in dining halls, dormitories and other informal settings.

