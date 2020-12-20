Penn State Behrend hosts virtual commencement ceremony

Over 200 graduates at Penn State Behrend turned the page to a new chapter of their lives on Saturday.

A total of 239 undergraduate and graduate degrees were awarded to students during the university’s fall 2020 commence program.

The event turned virtual due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Chancellor Dr. Ralph Ford spoke to the new graduates with a video message, saying that commence is truly a special event in the life of a student, even virtually.

“While today’s ceremony is virtual, commencements remain the most emotional and joyful events of the academic year. We are here to celebrate your exceptional achievement.” Ford said.

Family and friends could also catch up on the ceremony on the university’s website.