Each year, Nursing students from Penn State Behrend collect items to donate to the Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit at Magee-Women’s, UPMC Hamot.

Sunday, students dropped off those goods meant to help those facing adversity at this time.

The students, members of the Student Nursing Association of Pennsylvania, brought items such as baby clothing, diapers and books for families in the NICU.

“No one really expects to be in the NICU whenever they’re going through their birthing journey, but the NICU is there to help them transition into that period from what they expected to what’s actually the reality now. These items are helping to bring light to the situation that we are facing now just to help ease them and their worries,” said Simon Diehl, a Penn State Behrend student and member of SNAP.

SNAP has donated to NICU families and babies for the past five years.