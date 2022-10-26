(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — PennState Behrend receives some extra funding to build its new building, the Center for Manufacturing Competitiveness (CMC).

According to a release, the Pennsylvania State University’s Behrend College is the recipient of $1.5 million in funding to help with the construction of its eighth building at the Knowledge Park Research Facility in Harborcreek Township.

The new construction is a continuation of Penn State Behrend’s “Project Resolve,” an initiative that works to reduce the environmental effects of plastics.

“The new CMC will host a plastics laboratory, a metal-casting laboratory and free space available to local manufacturers,” said Sen. Dan Laughlin (R) Erie. “The facility will also be the home to Erie County’s only fully-serviced, heavy-haul battery test facility for locomotive, marine and mining purposes.”