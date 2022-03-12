Penn State Behrend received an endowment on March 11. that will go towards promoting innovation on campus.

The $2.1 million endowment will go towards the school’s innovation commons to provide funding for their lab, computer-aided drafting, no cost 3D printing, industry training, and other services.

“This is a really exciting opportunity for us and for other students. This investment makes it possible for us to continue helping entrepreneurs and industry in the region for all the years to come,” said Jacob Marsh, Industry Relations Coordinator at Penn State Behrend.

“Students that come out of the lab do very well. This real world experience is really a game changer for when they go off into their career,” said Lisa Jo Elliott, Engineering Psychologist at Penn State Behrend.

The lab has supported more than 240 projects since opening in 2016, and has led to 14 new companies and 12 new applications.