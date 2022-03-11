A local college received funding for innovation to continue on its campus.

A new $2.13 million endowment will go towards Penn State Behrend’s innovation commons.

The endowment will provide funding support for the lab, computer-aided drafting, no cost 3D printing, industry 4.0 training and other services.

The funding will go towards the students as they continue work for companies now and long term.

“This is a really exciting opportunity for us and for the students. This investment makes it possible for us to continue helping entrepreneurs and industry in the region for all the years to come,” said Jacob Marsh, industry relations coordinator, Penn State Behrend.

“Students that come out of the lab do very well. This real world experience is really a game changer for when they go off into their career,” said Lisa Jo Elliott, engineering psychologist, Penn State Behrend.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The lab has supported more than 240 projects since opening in 2016 and has led to 14 new companies and 12 patent applications.