Penn State Behrend receives multi-million dollar investment to help grow and retain businesses in the region

Penn State Behrend received a multi-million dollar investment Thursday that will help grow and retain businesses in the region.

$3 million was donated to Knowledge Park by Erie businessman Samuel Black.

The university matched the donation, generating $6 million that will be used as an engine for economic growth in northwestern Pennsylvania.

Along with funding for new businesses, the money will be used to purchase specialized new equipment.

“Manufacturing and companies in the Erie region are still kind of the back bone of the economy here, so we want to make sure they’re as competitive as they can be, helping them adopt next generation technologies,” said Amy Bridger, Senior Director of Corporate Strategy and External Engagement, Penn State Behrend.

The Knowledge Park building will be renamed in Mr. Blacks honor.

