Penn State Behrend held their annual Trash For Treasure event on Saturday.

The money raised from this event will be going towards a good cause.

This event has been described as a giant garage sale for all of the items that students leave behind after the semester.

Sometimes it is too expensive for students to ship items back home. Thus the school will hold this sale and donate 100% of the proceeds to the United Way.

“It keeps a lot of stuff out of the landfill. I think this actually emerged with that frame of mind, and when the students move out it’s just seeing our dumpsters filled with stuff they did not want to take home,” said Sherri Mason, Penn State Behrend.

The school has been doing this sale for 20 years

This is the most money they have raised since the beginning of the pandemic.