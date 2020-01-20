Penn State Behrend students and staff give back in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Some college students decided to give back to the community in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Penn State Behrend students participated in several service projects across the City of Erie.

Four different groups volunteered their time from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at various sites.

Some Penn State Behrend staff members were also on site to join the students in their efforts to give back.

One group was at the Upper Room sorting and organizing donations.

“It feels really great to give back to the community, because without each other, things wouldn’t be as great as they are. We need to help each other and support each other to make this community better,” said Fatimah Al-Dhumeen, sophomore, Penn State Behrend.

Students and staff of Penn State Behrend volunteer every year for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.