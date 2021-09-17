Penn State Behrend to showcase virtual zombie ant exhibit

A special exhibit at Penn State Erie is being overrun by ants this week, but don’t worry they only exist on computers.

It’s a high tech virtual exhibit tied to this 12 foot by 13 foot sculpture.

By using a computer pad, visitors can see ants marching through the display.

The program then infects the ants with a virus, turning them onscreen into “zombie ants.”

The idea is to combine art with computer science to create an experience visitors wouldn’t otherwise get.

“You click on it and then it projects the augmented reality environment on the floor. Then with the Ipad you can move around and you can experience what these invisible worlds actually look like,” said Daryl Branford, Huck Institute.

The display will remain at Penn State Erie for one year.

