Penn State Behrend uses virtual reality to bring Oliver Hazard Perry’s telescope to life at Hagen History Center

Penn State Behrend is bringing virtual reality to one Hagen History Center exhibit.

Two Behrend professors are using technology to bring Commodore Oliver Hazard Perry’s telescope to life.

With the use of multiple tools, the professors were able to scan the telescope and virtually create it, allowing visitors to zoom in to read the inscriptions and view Lake Erie through it.

This new feature gives younger visitors a chance to be more hands on with history.

“This gives them the opportunity to take a close up look at that telescope and see the engravings on it and move it around. Along with that we have other features, such as the documents that we have in our collection,” said George Deutsch, executive director, Hagen History Center.

A contract is being finished to work together on five more exhibits at the Hagen History Center next spring.