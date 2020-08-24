Penn State Behrend welcomes students back into the classroom

It was the first day of classes for one local university.

Penn State Behrend welcomed students back into the classroom. The university did it in a way however like they have never done before.

While allowing in person classes, the university is also requiring masks to be worn on campus.

Now that the fall semester is underway, students are saying that they are just happy to be on campus once again.

“I would assume everyone is glad to be back because we had six months of being at home, so I am glad to be on campus for who knows how long,” said Wyatt Burnside, Senior at Penn State Behrend.

A freshman at Penn State Behrend, Connor McQuiston, said that at first he was a little nervous, but when he got to meet a lot of people and his professors it gave him a sense of community.

Allegheny College will also officially begin classes on Monday August 31st. Through out this week Allegheny will also be allowing upperclassmen to move back in.