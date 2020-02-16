Penn State Behrend Yahn Planetarium hosts dinner “Under the Stars”

What’s better than eating a gourmet dinner under the stars? Well, that might not sound like fun in the middle of February.

What about enjoying the night sky inside the warmth and comfort of Erie’s premier planetarium. At Penn State Behrend’s Yahn Planetarium they were hosting dinner under the stars. This is the 19th year it has been hosted by the Hagen History Center.

“It originally stared on 6th Street at the Watson-Curtze Mansion. In 2013, we gave the planetarium to Penn State Behrend, so now we have a partnership between the Yahn Planetarium.” said Shelby Graml of the Hagen History Center.

The dinner at tonight’s event included: frenched rack of lamb, chicken piccata and ginger sesame salmon.