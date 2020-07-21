Penn State Behrend youth outreach program develops “Goosechase” app

There is an online scavenger hunt that adds a digital twist to Penn State Behrend’s youth outreach programs.

We headed over to Penn State Behrend to discuss how your child can participate in this summer youth program.

Typically every summer the youth program runs here, but because of COVID-19 the program has switched to a digital platform.

The summer program is typically a six week program and usually includes full day courses.

Because of COVID-19 however, everything has turned to a virtual program.

Many students can download the free Goose-Chase app where they will find tons of Behrend summer fun games that are incorporated with learning.

These games involve strategic thinking and even math.

The director of the youth program said that this app will offer students enrichment opportunities throughout the summer.

“This summer has been unique for sure. I think that we’re all stressed. Parents, kids, families and it’s good to take a break in the summer, but I think that by doing something like the Goose Chase. You can slip in some educational fun and still have your child learning something so they don’t quite lose all the skills they’ve worked hard for this last year and they’re ready to come into the new year,” said Melanie Ford, Director of Youth Education Outreach.

Ford also explained they they are going to hand out prizes to some of the top winners.