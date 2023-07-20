Penn State Behrend has some special visitors touring the campus.

The Penn State University Board of Trustees is on campus holding their annual summer meeting. It’s a great opportunity for them to showcase the campus.

The Penn State Behrend Chancellor said this only happens once every 15 to 20 years.

“We’re very grateful that Penn State sees such value in Penn State Behrend, and they invest in it. Always good for them to come out and see what’s happening here, so that they understand what we are trying to do, and help us as we continue to grow and look towards our future,” said Dr. Ralph Ford, Chancellor, Penn State Behrend.

The Board of Trustees will be on campus Thursday and Friday.