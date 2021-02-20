Penn State continues THON philanthropy weekend remotely

Despite the pandemic, Penn State is still taking a stand against childhood cancer.

Every year, THON, the largest student run philanthropy in the world, hosts a 46 hour, no sleeping or sitting dance marathon at University Park.

The goal is to raise money for cancer research and treatment.

This year THON will be going fully remote.

Penn State Behrend has five student dancers taking part in this marathon.

“And just because there is a pandemic does not mean that cancer is stopping. It is going to continue to affect families and we still need to be there and be able to support them in this time,” said Jennifer Gustafson, Penn State Behrend Benefiting THON.

THON began at 6 p.m. on Friday night and will end on Sunday at 4 p.m.

Last year THON raised more than 11 million dollars.